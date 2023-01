New Suit - Product Liability

Newell Brands, the American distributor of consumer and commercial storage products, and Groupe SEB USA Inc, were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The court action, over an allegedly faulty pressure cooker, was filed by Howard, Stallings, From & Hutson and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Shallanda Oliver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00022, oliver v. groupe SEB USA Inc, et al.