New Suit - Product Liability

Newell Brands and Groupe SEB USA were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis and Johnson Becker on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that she suffered burn injuries due to the faulty design of a Mirro 8-Quart Stovetop Pressure Cooker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00063, Oliver v. Groupe SEB USA, Inc., et al.