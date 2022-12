Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Post & Schell on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against nursing facility Fox Subacute to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Zeff Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was demoted and denied a raise in retaliation for taking FMLA leave amid COVID-19. The case is 2:22-cv-05246, Oliver v. Fox Subacute.

Health Care

December 30, 2022, 6:14 PM