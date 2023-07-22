Who Got The Work

Nicolas A. Jampol, Cydney Swofford Freeman and Sarah E. Burns of Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to defend Yahoo!, TV Guide Magazine and other parties in a lawsuit filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was the target of a smear campaign after making sexual assault allegations against TV actress Jamie Luner. The case was filed May 30 in California Northern District Court by Anthony Oliver. Alston & Bird partner Christina Hull and senior associate Tyler Blake represent EHM Productions, parent company of celebrity news site TMZ. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-02671, Oliver v. Ehm Productions, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 22, 2023, 1:44 PM

