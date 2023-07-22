Who Got The Work

Nicolas A. Jampol, Cydney Swofford Freeman and Sarah E. Burns of Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to defend Yahoo!, TV Guide Magazine and other parties in a lawsuit filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was the target of a smear campaign after making sexual assault allegations against TV actress Jamie Luner. The case was filed May 30 in California Northern District Court by Anthony Oliver. Alston & Bird partner Christina Hull and senior associate Tyler Blake represent EHM Productions, parent company of celebrity news site TMZ. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-02671, Oliver v. Ehm Productions, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 22, 2023, 1:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Oliver

defendants

IMDb.com, Inc.

Yahoo, Inc.

Aabaco Small Business, L.L.C.

Advance Local Media, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability compan

CBS Interactive, Inc., an Ohio Corporation

Dotdash Media, Inc.

Ehm Productions, Inc.

Jamie Luner

Mediaite, L.L.C., a New York limited liability company

Nyp Holdings, Inc., a New York Corporation

Perez Hilton Management, Inc., a Delaware Corporation

Red Ventures Group, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company

Rsv Ng, L.L.C., a New York limited liability company

The Wrap News, Inc., a New York Corporation

TV Guide Magazine, L.L.C., a South Carolina limited liability company

Whalerock Industries Holding Company, L.L.C., a California limited liability company

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Jassy Vick Carolan LLP

Antoni Albus, LLP

Alston & Bird

Fletcher Law Practice

Abrams Media

