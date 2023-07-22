Who Got The Work
Nicolas A. Jampol, Cydney Swofford Freeman and Sarah E. Burns of Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to defend Yahoo!, TV Guide Magazine and other parties in a lawsuit filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was the target of a smear campaign after making sexual assault allegations against TV actress Jamie Luner. The case was filed May 30 in California Northern District Court by Anthony Oliver. Alston & Bird partner Christina Hull and senior associate Tyler Blake represent EHM Productions, parent company of celebrity news site TMZ. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-02671, Oliver v. Ehm Productions, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
July 22, 2023, 1:44 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- IMDb.com, Inc.
- Yahoo, Inc.
- Aabaco Small Business, L.L.C.
- Advance Local Media, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability compan
- CBS Interactive, Inc., an Ohio Corporation
- Dotdash Media, Inc.
- Ehm Productions, Inc.
- Jamie Luner
- Mediaite, L.L.C., a New York limited liability company
- Nyp Holdings, Inc., a New York Corporation
- Perez Hilton Management, Inc., a Delaware Corporation
- Red Ventures Group, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company
- Rsv Ng, L.L.C., a New York limited liability company
- The Wrap News, Inc., a New York Corporation
- TV Guide Magazine, L.L.C., a South Carolina limited liability company
- Whalerock Industries Holding Company, L.L.C., a California limited liability company
defendant counsels
- Davis Wright Tremaine
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani
- Jassy Vick Carolan LLP
- Antoni Albus, LLP
- Alston & Bird
- Fletcher Law Practice
- Abrams Media
nature of claim: 890/