Yahoo, EHM Productions, parent company of TMZ, and other defendants were slapped with a defamation lawsuit in California Northern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was brought by a pro se plaintiff who claims to have been sexually assaulted as a minor by former soap opera and 'Melrose Place' star Jamie Luner. The plaintiff asserts that he was terminated from his job due to the defendants' publication of false articles that misrepresent his character and relationship with Luner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02671, Oliver v. Ehm Productions.

May 31, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Oliver

defendants

Yahoo, Inc.

Aabaco Small Business, L.L.C.

Dotdash Media, Inc.

Ehm Productions, Inc.

