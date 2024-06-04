Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Lisa N. Collins has entered an appearance for AT&T in a pending data breach class action. The court action, filed April 19 in Georgia Northern District Court by McNeill Stokes, centers on a cyberattack that allegedly compromised the personally identifying information of approximately 73 million current and former customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:24-cv-01690, Oliver v. At&T Mobility, L.L.C. et al.

Telecommunications

June 04, 2024, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony J. Oliver

Plaintiffs

Mcneill Stokes

defendants

At&T, Inc.

At&T Mobility, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract