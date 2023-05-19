Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a defamation lawsuit against Vertican Technologies Inc. to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, filed by Mitchell Sandler LLC on behalf of Oliver Technology Corp., contends that the defendant made multiple false statement that Oliver was improperly using the plaintiff's software and proprietary information without a required license. The case is 1:23-cv-01431, Oliver Technology Corporation v. Vertican Technologies, Inc.

Technology

May 19, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Oliver Technology Corporation

defendants

Vertican Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims