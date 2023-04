New Suit

Rodney McMullen, the chief executive officer of Kroger, and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Marlin Delvino Oliver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00556, Oliver et al v. Kroger Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 04, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Marlin Delvino Enterprises LLC

Marlin Delvino Oliver

defendants

Kroger Company

Vanguard Group Incorporated

Monica Garnes

Mortimer J Buckley

Randy McMullen

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation