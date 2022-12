Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Leibler, Gonzalez & Portuondo on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by All Florida Justice on behalf of Melody Oliver and Nathan Oliver, accuses Bank of America of wrongfully withholding funds. The case is 5:22-cv-00630, Oliver et al v. Bank Of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 5:55 PM