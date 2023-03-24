Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison Mahoney on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Angeline Ellison-Lope, town administrator for the Town of Fairhaven, to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Beauregard, Burke & Franco on behalf of former assistant town administrator Vicki Oliveira, who accuses Ellison-Lopes of violating Oliviera's right to free speech and association by unlawfully terminating her. The case is 1:23-cv-10647, Oliveira v. Ellison-Lopes.

Government

March 24, 2023, 4:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Vicki Oliveira

defendants

Angeline Ellison-Lopes

defendant counsels

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination