Who Got The Work

Catarina A. Colon of Husch Blackwell and Sheree C. Wright of Vanderbilt University's Office of the General Counsel have stepped in to represent Vanderbilt University in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed June 26 in Tennessee Middle District Court by attorney Frank Steiner on behalf of Spanish and Portuguese associate professor Emanuelle K.F. Oliveira-Monte. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 3:22-cv-00481, Oliveira-Monte v. Vanderbilt University.