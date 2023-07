Who Got The Work

Ballard Spahr partner Joel E. Tasca has entered an appearance for Fay Servicing in a pending wrongful foreclosure lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se on June 6 in Nevada District Court by Keith Alan Lasko and Silvia Regina Oliveira Da Nobrega Lasko. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, is 2:23-cv-00890, Oliveira Da Nobrega Lasko et al v. Amip Management et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 6:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Keith Alan Lasko

Silvia Regina Oliveira Da Nobrega Lasko

defendants

Countrywide Home Loans

Amip Management

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Fay Servicing

FCI Lender Services, Inc.

Quality Loan Service Corp.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

defendant counsels

Mccarthy And Holthus Llp

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation