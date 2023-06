New Suit - Contract

Bank of America and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Keith Alan Lasko and Silvia Regina Oliveira Da Nobrega Lasko. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00890, Lasko et al. v. AMIP Management et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Keith Alan Lasko

Silvia Regina Oliveira Da Nobrega Lasko

defendants

Countrywide Home Loans

Amip Management

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Fay Servicing

FCI Lender Services, Inc.

Quality Loan Service Corp.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation