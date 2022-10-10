Who Got The Work

Attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford have stepped in as defense counsel to Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 25 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Huber Thomas LLP on behalf of Erika S. Olinger and Jude A. Olinger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter, is 2:22-cv-02904, Olinger et al v. Garrison Property And Casualty Insurance Company.

