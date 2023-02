Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Arash Khorsandi on behalf of Juana Margarita Olguin Acosta. The case is 3:23-cv-00708, Olguin Acosta v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 6:55 PM