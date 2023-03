Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a lawsuit against Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his identity was stolen from Twitter and seeks $46,000 in unauthorized wire transfer funds. The case is 3:23-cv-00528, Oleynikov v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 6:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Oleynikov

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 890/