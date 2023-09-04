Who Got The Work

Doris E. Brosnan and Natalie Fluker of von Briesen & Roper have stepped in to represent the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother - Franciscan Courts and the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother - International Finance Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action, filed July 21 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Walcheske & Luzi, contends that the defendants failed to properly compensate non-exempt employees for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:23-cv-00977, Olejnik v. Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother - International Finance Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 04, 2023, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Olejnik

Plaintiffs

Walcheske & Luzi LLC

defendants

Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother - Franciscan Courts

Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother - International Finance Inc

defendant counsels

von Briesen & Roper

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations