Ole Miss Law Alum Gives Back to School | Law.com Radar

Bobby Wood is paying it forward after receiving assistance so he didn't have to work full time during law school. Wood, and his wife, Anne, gave $60,000 to the University of Mississippi School of Law's Clinical Programs Fund, according to the school's announcement. In 2016, Wood established the Bobby Wood Clinical Programs Student Award Fund, awarding $500 each to full-time students who excel in the field work component of a clinical course, so the latest contribution of $60,000 will enhance the fund, according to the announcement.

May 15, 2023, 1:41 PM

