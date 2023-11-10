Ole Miss, Kiffin Seek Dismissal of Lawsuit Filed by Rebels F...

News From Law.com

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin and the school have filed a motion seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Rebels player alleging racial and sexual discrimination and negligence. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Oxford contends that DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis. The school maintained in Wednesday's filing seeking dismissal that Rollins remains on the team and on scholarship.

November 10, 2023, 7:00 AM

