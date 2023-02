Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Messner Reeves on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Four Seasons Hotels and a guest of the hotel to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Dufour Law on behalf of a Four Seasons employee who contends that the guest assaulted him. The case is 2:23-cv-00212, Olds v. Four Seasons Hotels Limited et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 09, 2023, 6:53 PM