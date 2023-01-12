Older Judges? Proposed Laws Would End Mandatory Retirement, ...

News From Law.com

Texas bills that would end mandatory retirement of judges due to age, and bar judges from presiding over election disputes in their district are among the proposals Republican Party legislators filed in this 2023 session. Other bills affecting the judiciary that have been filed by the majority party include revisions for salary compensation of all state judges, the powers and duties of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the electronic filing of court orders, and the sealing of documents containing trade secrets.

