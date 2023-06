New Suit - Contract

Cincinnati Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The court action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a sinkhole collapse, was brought by Lowder & McGill on behalf of Olde Stone Development LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00080, Olde Stone, LLC et al v. Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 8:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Olde Stone Development L.L.C.

Olde Stone, LLC

The Club at Olde Stone L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Lowder & Mcgill, PLLC

defendants

Cincinnati Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract