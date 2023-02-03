New Suit - Contract

Old Republic Surety Co. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Glankler Brown PLLC, targets Fidelity & Deposit Co. of Maryland, a Zurich Insurance Group company, and Kostmayer Construction over a dispute stemming from a water-intake facility development project managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00005, Old Republic Surety Company v. Fidelity & Deposit Company of Maryland et al.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 7:30 PM