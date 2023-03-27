New Suit - Contract

Old Republic Surety filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against D'Narpo Electrical LLC, Domenick DeMuro and other defendants Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court pursuant to an allegedly unpaid surety bond. The court action, which contends that the plaintiffs owe payment for the bond under a general indemnity agreement, was filed by Fitzpatrick, Lentz & Bubba. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01165, Old Republic Surety Company v. D'Narpo Electrical, LLC et al.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 12:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Old Republic Surety Company

Plaintiffs

Fitzpatrick Lentz Bubba

defendants

D'Narpo Electrical, LLC

Domenick Demuro

Justin Postiglione

Marissa Postiglione

Sandy Demuro

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute