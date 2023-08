New Suit - Insurance

Old Republic Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Fitzpatrick Hunt & Pagano, names flight school Ideal Aviation Illinois and other claimants in connection with claims of severe injuries from a propeller. The case is 3:23-cv-02728, Old Republic Insurance Company v. Ideal Aviation Illinois, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 07, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Old Republic Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Fitzpatrick & Hunt, Pagano, Aubert, LLP

defendants

Colin Foppe

Ideal Aviation Illinois, LLC

Parks Aviation Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute