New Suit

Old Republic filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Georgia-Pacific, Matthew J. Burinskas and other defendants on Tuesday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Alston & Bird and Ambrecht Jackson, seeks a declaration that Old Republic has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in two underlying wrongful death lawsuits stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00028, Old Republic Insurance Co. v. Burinskas et al.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 8:00 PM