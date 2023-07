New Suit - Zoning

Dentons filed a lawsuit Thursday in Maine District Court on behalf of Old Orchard Provisions LLC. The suit, which targets the Town of Old Orchard Beach, challenges an ordinance amendment that limits the lot size of any proposed marijuana store. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00272, Old Orchard Provisions LLC v. Town Of Old Orchard Beach.

Cannabis

July 13, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Old Orchard Provisions LLC

Plaintiffs

Dentons

defendants

Town Of Old Orchard Beach

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute