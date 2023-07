New Suit

Old Dominion Freight Line sued Ivs Express Inc. and Ismael Valdivia Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court action, for property damage claims arising from a vehicle collision, was brought by Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01173, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. v. Ivs Express, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 14, 2023, 6:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby

defendants

Ismael Valdivia

Ivs Express, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct