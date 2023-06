Removed To Federal Court

Voya subsidiary ReliaStar Life Insurance Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, over a disputed death benefit claim, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan P. Remijas and Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen on behalf of Anna Olczk Olas. The defendant is represented by Chittenden, Murday & Novotny. The case is 3:23-cv-50235, Olczk Olas v. ReliaStar Life Insurance Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Anna Olczk Olas

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Jonathan P. Remijas

Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen, LLC

defendants

ReliaStar Life Insurance Company

Lundstrom Insurance Agency

Stephen Whipple

defendant counsels

Chittenden, Murday & Novotny, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute