Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Tower Corp., a broadcast communications infrastructure company, to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Richard J. Hackerman on behalf of Olcan III Properties, arises in connection with an easement and accuses the defendant of damaging the plaintiff's property. The case is 1:22-cv-02456, Olcan III Properties LLC v. American Tower Corp.

Telecommunications

September 27, 2022, 6:00 PM