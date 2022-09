Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Matchcraft LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Omid Nosrati on behalf of a plaintiff alleging discrimination based on mental health disability and failure to provide reasonable accommodation. The case is 2:22-cv-06950, Olalla v. Matchcraft LLC.

California

September 26, 2022, 7:46 PM