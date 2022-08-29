Who Got The Work

Barry Y. Freeman of Roetzel & Andress has entered an appearance for Falcons Management Georgia, a TGI Fridays restaurant operator, in a pending employment class action. The suit, filed July 11 in Ohio Southern District Court by Nilges Draher LLC, claims that the defendant improperly paid its servers the 'tipped minimum wage,' while requiring servers to perform non-tip producing work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice, is 3:22-cv-00182, Olade v. Falcons Management Georgia, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 29, 2022, 10:05 AM