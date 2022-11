New Suit - Contract

Zoetis, a New Jersey-based producer of medication for pets and livestock, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for medicine shipments, was brought by Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of OL USA LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07137, OL USA LLC v. Zoetis Services LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 22, 2022, 6:25 PM