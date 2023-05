New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of transportation company OL USA. The suit, which targets Hello Hazel Inc., seeks to recover over $115,000 that the defendant owes the plaintiff for shipping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00517, OL USA, LLC v. Hello Hazel Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 11, 2023, 4:57 PM

Ol USA, LLC

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

Hello Hazel Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute