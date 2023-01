New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of OL USA LLC. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices totaling approximately $1.2 million, brings claims against Artistic Holiday Designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00306, Ol USA LLC v. Artistic Holiday Designs, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

January 17, 2023, 4:58 PM