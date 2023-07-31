New Suit

American Automobile Association and other defendants were hit with a complaint Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who seeks a united transportation system for all U.S. citizens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03789, Okuda v. Ucsf Mental Institution et al.

Automotive

July 31, 2023, 5:15 AM

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation