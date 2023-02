New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

TransUnion was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, was brought by Wucetich & Korovilas on behalf of nearly 200 million customers whose personal identifying information was made vulnerable in a Nov. 2022 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00584, Okpala v. Trans Union LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

February 09, 2023, 1:22 PM