New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com, Walmart and Ebay were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Maine District Court. The case was filed by Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow on behalf of costume maker Ellen Okolita, who accuses the defendants of misappropriating her marketing photos without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00284, Okolita v. Amazon.com Inc et al.