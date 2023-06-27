New Suit - Trademark

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson and Tucker Ellis filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of OKO International Co. d/b/a Aragon. The complaint takes aim at Argon Paris d/b/a Argon Watches and other defendants over their use of the 'Argon Watches' and 'Montres Argon' marks, which have allegedly been confused with the plaintiff's products by consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61232, OKO International Co. d/b/a Aragon, a Florida corporation v. Auffret Paris et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Oko International Co. d/b/a Aragon, a Florida corporation

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

defendants

Argon Paris dba Argon Watches

Auffret Paris

Theo Auffret

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims