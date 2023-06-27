Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson and Tucker Ellis filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of OKO International Co. d/b/a Aragon. The complaint takes aim at Argon Paris d/b/a Argon Watches and other defendants over their use of the 'Argon Watches' and 'Montres Argon' marks, which have allegedly been confused with the plaintiff's products by consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-61232, OKO International Co. d/b/a Aragon, a Florida corporation v. Auffret Paris et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 27, 2023, 7:47 PM