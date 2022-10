New Suit - Contract

Mid-Continent Casualty Co., an American Financial Group company, and Oklahoma Surety Co. filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The complaint, brought by Clark Hill, targets Direct Steel LLC over a dispute arising from performance and payment bonds related to a construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01033, Oklahoma Surety Company et al v. Direct Steel, LLC.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 6:55 PM