Who Got The Work

Ballard Spahr partners M. Norman Goldberger and Kahlil C. Williams have stepped in to represent FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld on behalf of Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was vulnerable to a wave of generic competition in India, China and Brazil due to a series of legal and regulatory setbacks related to FMC’s patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-04842, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension And Retirement System v. FMC Corporation et al.

Agriculture

December 19, 2023, 9:08 AM

