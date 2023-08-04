Who Got The Work

Boris Bershteyn, Lara A. Flath and Zachary C. Siegler from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed June 16 in New York Southern District Court by Scott + Scott, contends that the defendants’ orchestrated an anticompetitive scheme to fix and manipulate the price of British sterling pound-denominated United Kingdom government bonds sold and purchased throughout the United States. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-05095, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Scott + Scott

defendants

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

HSBC Bank PLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

RBC Capital Markets LLC

Citigroup Global Markets Inc

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC

RBC Europe Limited

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations