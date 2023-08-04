Boris Bershteyn, Lara A. Flath and Zachary C. Siegler from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed June 16 in New York Southern District Court by Scott + Scott, contends that the defendants’ orchestrated an anticompetitive scheme to fix and manipulate the price of British sterling pound-denominated United Kingdom government bonds sold and purchased throughout the United States. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-05095, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 04, 2023, 5:45 AM