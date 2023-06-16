Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Scott + Scott, contends that the defendants’ orchestrated an anticompetitive scheme to fix and manipulate the price of British sterling pound-denominated United Kingdom government bonds sold and purchased throughout the United States. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05095, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 16, 2023, 8:18 PM