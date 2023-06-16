New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Scott + Scott, contends that the defendants’ orchestrated an anticompetitive scheme to fix and manipulate the price of British sterling pound-denominated United Kingdom government bonds sold and purchased throughout the United States. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05095, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 16, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Scott + Scott

defendants

Citigroup Global Markets Inc

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

HSBC Bank PLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

RBC Capital Markets LLC

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC

RBC Europe Limited

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations