New Suit - Securities

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and members of the company's board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with Atlas Air's planned acquisition by an investor consortium led by Apollo Global Management. The complaint, filed by Brodsky & Smith, alleges that the $5.2 billion transaction benefits company executives and directors at the expense of stockholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08778, Okin v. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 15, 2022, 11:12 AM