Travelers Indemnity Company was sued Friday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of Richard S. Taylor, who claims he was wrongfully terminated for complaining about disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01846, O'Kelly v. The Travelers Companies, Inc. et al.

August 19, 2022, 6:13 PM