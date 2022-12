Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Kames Condominium Owner's Association and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Brian J. Williams Esq. on behalf of a homeowner claiming disability discrimination and retaliation. The case is 5:22-cv-02328, O'Kelly v. The Kames Condominium Owner's Association et al.

Real Estate

December 28, 2022, 2:56 PM