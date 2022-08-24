Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Reverse Mortgage Solutions to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Dykema Gossett and O'Kehie & Associates on behalf of Collins E. O'Kehie. The case is 4:22-cv-02870, O'Kehie v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not In ITS Individual Capacity, But Solely AS Owner Trustee For Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb4 et al.

Real Estate

August 24, 2022, 2:34 PM