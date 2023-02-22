New Suit - Securities Class Action

Nearly 20 defendants including Sequoia Capital, SoftBank Group and Tiger Global Management were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over the collapse of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The suit, brought by Stumphauzer Kolaya Nadler & Sloman and Fishman Haygood, accuses the defendants of helping FTX and its founder Samuel Bankman-Fried misappropriate more than $8 billion from FTX customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20700, O'Keefe v. Sequoia Capital Operations LLC et al.

February 22, 2023, 6:25 PM