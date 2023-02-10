New Suit -

Cloud storage company Backblaze and employees Brian Wilson, Sean Harris and Derman Uzunoglu were hit with a discrimination lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit arises from Backblaze's sublease of the rear portion of plaintiff Hatice Okcu's tailor shop. According to the suit, the defendants have harassed and threatened the plaintiff on the basis of her race and tried pressuring her to leave the premises. The suit was filed by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00614, Okcu v. Backblaze Inc. et al.

Real Estate

February 10, 2023, 7:18 PM