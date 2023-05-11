New Suit - Securities Class Action

Icahn Enterprises and members of its board of directors, including founder Carl Icahn, were slapped with a securities class action on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit arises from a May 2 report by short seller Hindenburg Research accusing the company of inflating net asset values and making Ponzi-like payments to old investors; the company is now under investigation by the DOJ. The suit was brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray, the Desmond Law Firm and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21773, Okaro v. Icahn Enterprises LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Osaneme Okaro

Plaintiffs

Leo Wassner Desmond

defendants

Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Carl C. Icahn

David Willetts

Keith Cozza

Sunghwan Cho

Ted Papapostolou

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws